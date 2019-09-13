Clover, SC
Benjamin W. Bramblett
Mr. Benjamin W. Bramblett, 82, of Clover, SC, formerly of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at CaroMont Health in Gastonia surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Bramblett was born July 6, 1937 in Gwinnett County to the late Elvin W. and Johnnie Grace Bramblett. He was preceded in death by his baby daughter Jennifer Kay; sisters Betty Jo Mauldin and Mary Jean Stephens and his brother Bobby Bramblett. Mr. Bramblett was retired from General Motors Parts after 42 years. He served as President of the UAW Local 34 Parts Retirees for many years. He was an active member and deacon in his home church. After moving to Clover in 2012 he became a very active member of the ROMEO Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out). Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years Jeanette Bramblett; daughter Vicki Boggs (Tim) and son Jason Bramblett (Tabitha) both of Clover, SC; grandchildren T.J. Boggs (Megan), Hannah Aycock (Zander) and Kameko Bramblett; brother-in-law Claud Mauldin; sister(s)-in-law and brother(s)-in-law Reba and Preston Still, Wayne and Ladona Allgood, Gordon and Juanita Whitley. Visitation will be 6:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the COAC Building at First Baptist Church, 117 S. Main Street, Clover, SC. Funeral service will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wages & Son Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm-3:00pm prior to the service. Burial will be at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville, GA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
