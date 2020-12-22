Cleveland, GA Belma Jones Shadburn, age 81, of Cleveland, GA passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 26 at the funeral home.
