Beera Harrison

Beera Mildred Harrison, 73, went to be with The Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Beera was born on April 17, 1946 in Hazlehurst, GA to Joseph and Hazel Tyre. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Ray; one daughter, Geera Robinson; two sons, Shane Harrison and Phillip Harrison; six grandchildren, Austin Crawford, Gerrett Anderson, Shelby Harrison, Gwendolyn Harrison, Gavin Harrison and Gracelan Harrison; 3 great-grandchildren, Riley Crawford, Waylon Crawford and Paisley Anderson.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM on Tuesday, January 28 and from 11am to 1 pm on Wednesday, January 29 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1 pm in the chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29. Burial will follow in Eternal Hills Memory Gardens. Please express condolences by visiting www.eternalhillsfuneralhome.com.
