Loganville, GA Beatrice J. Regan passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday March 10th at the age of 85. She married the love of her life John in 1953. He proceeded her in death in 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Murphy, Joan Johnson and her husband Larry; granddaughter, Noelle Cheek and her husband Brent, grandson Michael Murphy, granddaughter, Ashley Murphy; grandson, Ricky Johnson and wife Sydney; great grandchildren, Tristan Rudisail, William Vaughn, Jaxon Cheek, Colton Cheek, Moira Murphy. She was born on June 25, 1935 in Rome, NY to the late, Adolph and Clara Mae Whittmann. She was a beloved Mama, Gramma, Gallie and Gigi. She will be truly missed. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards and bingo with friends. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church. A private family burial will take place at Eternal Hills Memory Garden.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.