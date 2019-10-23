Barbara Young

Hoschton
Sister Barbara Joan Young
Sister Barbara Joan Young of Hoschton, Ga. passed into eternity and is now forever united with her beloved God. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Catherine (Degnan), her brother, Charles and sister-in-law, Lorine (Russo) Young.
Sister Barbara was born on July 15, 1932 in Natick, Massachusetts. Following a successful career in finances, she entered the Congregation of Our Lady of the Retreat in the Cenacle (Cenacle Sisters) in 1962 and professed her final vows on April 23, 1970. She earned a B.A. and an M.A. in Religious Studies from the University of Windsor, Windsor, Ontario. She was an experienced spiritual director, retreat director and facilitator of faith formation programs in Cenacle Retreat Centers in North America, at Ignatius Retreat Center in Atlanta, and in parishes throughout the Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta and beyond. For several years she served as formation director for the Cenacle Sisters in North America, as executive director of RUAH, a Certificate in Spiritual Direction program, and as adjunct lecturer in Spring Hill College's Certificate in Spiritual Direction program.
All who knew Sister Barbara loved her. She was a wonderful reflection of God's love for everyone she met. She will always be remembered as a compassionate, gentle, prayerful, fun-loving woman. She was a long-time loyal fan of the Braves from her childhood days when they were the Boston Braves.
Visitation will be at Flanigan's Funeral Home, 4400 South Lee Street, Buford, GA on Thursday, October 24th, 6-8 PM. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, October 25th at 4 PM, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6439 Sprout Springs Road, Flowery Branch, Georgia. Interment will be in the Cenacle Sisters' cemetery, Ronkonkoma, New York. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cenacle Sisters' Ministry Fund. Thank you.
