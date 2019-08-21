Barbara Rieser

Atlanta, GA
Barbara Marion Rieser
Mrs. Barbara Marion Rieser, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 92.
Barbara was born to parents Charles and Marion Urban on September 21, 1926 in Plainfield, NJ. She grew up as an only child and studied to become a Registered Nurse. In 1954, she married Frank Fred Rieser and relocated to Miami, FL The couple had two children, Joanne and Michael, and Barbara spent her early married years caring for her new family.
Barbara returned to her nursing career once the children got older. Now located in Daytona Beach, FL, she worked for the Volusia County Health Department. There she was instrumental in establishing the department's first mobile health van that provided free health services for communities throughout the county. She and Frank relocated to the Atlanta area in the mid 1970's, where she obtained her real estate license. While she enjoyed her new real estate career, she ultimately returned to nursing. In one of her later roles, she established an official relaxation program intended to assist chronically ill patients.
Barbara loved cats and adopted many as pets throughout her life. She liked helping people and attending social events with friends. In her later years she lived in Atlanta senior living communities The Mansions at Sandy Springs and Atria at Buckhead. She was a member of Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, GA.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Joanne Billman; her son, Michael Rieser; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rieser; and her parents, Charles and Marion Urban.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, GA on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society in memory of Barbara M. Rieser.
