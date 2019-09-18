Suwanee
Barbara Ann Kelly (Carey)
Barbara Ann Kelly, age 87, of Suwanee, GA passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Douglas Carey and Eunice Mary Carey; son, Cameron Lea Kelly; brother, Donald D. Carey; sister Patricia Carey Campbell. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Charles Kelly Jr., Suwanee, GA; daughter, Andrea Kelly Kimbrell, Pikeville, TN; sons, Charles Timothy and Cheryl Kelly, Jefferson, GA and Kyle Stephen and Lori Kelly, Macon, GA; grandchildren, Brooke Hagan, Kailey Kimbrell, Jamie Kimbrell, Jesse Kimbrell, Michael Pierce, Christian Kelly and Jessica Kelly; Many loving great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister Theresa and Jim Brown; brother, Rev. Floyd and Winnie Carey, Smyrna, GA. Mrs. Kelly was born February 23, 1932 in Miami, FL. She later moved to Atlanta, GA an attended Hoke Smith high school. She also attended Lee College in Cleveland, TN. Mrs. Hoke retired from Rich's department store as a sales associate after twenty-four years of service. She was also a devoted home-maker. She was a daughter an a sister of Pastors and lifelong member of The Pentecostal Religion. She was a member of Pentecostal Holiness (Church of God). Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Floyd Carey officiating. Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Smoky Mountain Children Home, Sevierville, TN.
