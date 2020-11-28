Barbara Johnson

Jefferson, GA Barbara Yarbrough Johnson, age 84, of Jefferson, Georgia, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Tolman and Mary Yarbrough.
Barbara was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 26, 1936. She attended Snellville High School, and in 1954 she married Jimmie Johnson, Sr. She worked for the telephone company and United States Postal Service until she became a homemaker to care for her growing family. Later in life she began a career with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and stayed there until her retirement. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Snellville.
Barbara had a deep love for her children and grandchildren and considered them her greatest achievement. She is survived by her children, Janna Johnson, Jimmie Johnson and his wife Jennifer, Jo Johnson, Jill J. Barnes and her husband Nick, her grandchildren Morgan Johnson and her partner Derek Spencer, Callaway Johnson and his wife Rachel Johnson, Austin Barnes, Ava Barnes, her sister Veronica Y. Muessemeyer and her husband Paul, and her nephews David Muessemeyer and Michael Muessemeyer.
There will be a service for family members on Wednesday, December 2nd. Arrangements are being handled by Eternal Hills Funeral Home in Snellville, Georgia.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Barbara's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society at the following link: https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Events/HOM-General?pg=fund&fr_id=7541&pxfid=626760
