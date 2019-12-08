Lawrenceville
Houlditch - Barbara Houlditch, age 84 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Richard Moeller will officiate. Barbara was a 1959 graduate of Dacula High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Houlditch, Jr. in 2015; parents, Lloyd Brewer and Pauline Brewer. Barbara is survived by her son, Joe Bowen of Lawrenceville; daughter, Valerie Tobias of Broken Arrow, OK; step daughter, Paula Houlditch of Thomasville, GA; step sons & daughters-in-law, Doug & Donna Jo Houlditch of Thomasville, GA; Artie & Jenny Houlditch of Piedmont, AL; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
