Homer, Ga, GA Mrs. Barbara Frances Buffington Sudderth, 85, of Homer, GA. formerly of Buford, passed away Thursday July 01, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 03, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Whitehall Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Montey Cantrell will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday July 03, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Barbara was born on May 06, 1936 in Gainesville, Ga to the late John Henry Buffington and Lois Nix Buffington. She was a homemaker and was a member of New Haven C.H. Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Troy Wiley Sudderth, sons, Ricky Sudderth, Douglas Sudderth, sister, Marilyn Hamby and other close family.
Mrs. Sudderth is survived by her grandson and wife, Brian Sudderth (Brandy) of Homer, grand-daughter, Jessica Kinney, grand-daughter, Jacqueline Long, great-grandchildren, Hunter Sudderth, Kaison Sudderth, Nathaniel Long, Briana Long, Christopher Kinney, sister, Janie Buffington Fauscett, brother, Raymond Buffington, and a number of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
