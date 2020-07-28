Hoschton, GA Barbara Ann (Sylvester) Ivey, 67, of Hoschton, GA, entered into eternal peace with Jesus on July 24, 2020.

Barbara was born in Rocky Hill, CT to Robert and Marge Sylvester on June 21st, 1953. She graduated from Rocky Hill Highschool in 1972. She was married to Clarence Ron Ivey on February 2nd, 1990 in Tucker, GA. Her and Ron loved to travel and visit new places together. Barbara retired from Honey Well as a Cad Operator in 2017. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing arts and crafts with her two close friends Betsy and Linda. Barbara was a Wonderful cook. She was a devoted Christian and was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Robert & Marge Sylvester as well as her stepdaughter Angela Kay Ivey.

Barbara is survived by her husband Clarence Ron Ivey, Stepdaughter Wendy Ridgeway and Husband Brian Ridgeway, brother William and wife Pat Sylvester, brother David Sylvester, brother Bobby Sylvester, brother Dennis and wife Tally Sylvester, brother Danny and wife Sheryl Sylvester. Aunts Josephine Hedges and Elaine and Walter Paladino. Five Grandchildren Chelsey Littleton and husband Terry Littleton, Chloe Watkins, Amber Goolsby and husband Justin Goolsby, Brandy Ridgeway and life partner Nick Littlejohn, and Chalet Watkins. Three Great grandchildren Zeke Littleton, Nasin Phillips and Lainey Littlejohn.

A Memorial Service will be held at Wages & Sons in Stone Mountain on Saturday August 8th, 2020. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM and the service will follow at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to the Lung Cancer American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Northside Hospital in Duluth, GA and for Agape Hospice of Northeast Georgia for their support in her final days.