B. Mae Neal
B. Mae Neal of Duluth, GA passed away on March 25, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held. She was born in Swainsboro, GA, Emanuel County on August 15, 1926 to the late Horace and Hattie Chalker McBride. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy F. Neal in 2003 and her beloved daughter, Brenda Joyce Neal Brewer in 2016. She is survived by her two sons; Ken Neal and Ron Neal and daughter-in-law, Vicki Neal; son-in-law, Tom Brewer; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and three sisters-in-law. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Duluth. After her retirement in 1992, she volunteered in several jobs for many years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity or First Baptist Church of Duluth. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.
After gathering restrictions, resulting from the Coronavirus, are lifted, a more open invitation will be extended to those wanting to celebrate Mae's life. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
