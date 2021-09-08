Marietta, GA Ashley Hughes age 41, went home to glory on Sunday August 29, 2021.
Ashley lost his battle with multiple injuries sustained in an auto accident, but not without leaving his mark on those with whom he spent time with.
He was a welder by trade and talented guitarist and vocalist. Ashley is formerly from Gwinnett County where he attended school at North Gwinnett and played football and soccer. He was a graduate of Phoenix High School.
He leaves behind mother, Donna Campbell, and stepfather Kevin Campbell.
Two brothers, Clent Hughes and wife Beth, Jonathan Ross, and wife Karen. Niece Madison Hughes and nephew Davis Hughes. Maternal grandmother Millie Johnson. Aunt and Uncles: Clyde and Charlene Kraemer, Chuck Mauldin, Robin, and BJ Mauldin. Kay Fowler, Bruce and Vicki Braselton, Ross and Rita Craig, Mark and Luanne Hughes, Steve and Mary Watkins, and Angie Hughes. Great Aunt and Uncle Dave and Kat Hostetler along with many beloved cousins.
Ashley is preceded in death by Father Danny C. Hughes, Uncle Timmy Hughes, paternal grandparents Birl and Bonnell Hughes and Neil C. Johnson.
Celebration of life will be held at Marietta Funeral Home in Marietta, GA on September 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM officiated by Pastor Bobby Linkous.
Ashley will be laid to rest at Greer's Chapel Cemetery immediately after service.
If preferred in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Memory of Ashley at: donate.nami.org
