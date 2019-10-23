Lawrenceville
Asaviya Hazley
Asaviya Hazley, at the age of 17, passed away in a car accident on 10/13/19 in Lawrenceville GA. She was born 8/4/02 in Madison WI to Jackie Murray and Anthony Hazley. She was a bright, beautiful young lady full spirit and love. Asaviya was a younger sister to Latone Hazley and an amazing daughter to Jackie & Antonio Murray. Asaviya was a senior at Dacula High School. She would have graduated in 2020, recieving chords for 4 years of Chorus and 4 years of Fench. Her family and friends will always miss her and never forget her. ByrdandFlanigan.com
