Sandersville, GA Arthur Vaughn Reynolds, age 82, of Sandersville passed away Friday, February 18, 2022. Graveside services will be held with military honors 2:00 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder, GA. Rev. Alan Stevens will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
