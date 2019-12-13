Lawrenceville
Arthur Claude Mills
Arthur Claude Mills, age 84, a lifelong resident of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ida Lee Hogan Mills; wife, Carolyn Mills; daughter, Mary Joan Mills and grandson, Harry "Mikey" Mills. He is survived by his son, James "Mike" Mills; grandchildren, April House and Jonathan Odom; seven great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn (Comer) Bentley; brothers, Dennis (Vickie) Mills, Joe (Donnice) Mills, James Howard (Judy) Mills and Jerry (Phyllis) Mills. Claude was a lifelong member of Gloster Baptist Church. He loved his church family and was very active in the church. Claude was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be truly missed. A funeral service honoring the life of Claude will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00am at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Pastor Dean Head, Rev. Howard Mills, and Dr. Raymond Wilson all officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13th from 2pm-4pm & 6pm-8pm. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
