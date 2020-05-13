Flowery Branch
Arthur E. Lord
Arthur E. Lord, age 76, of Flowery Branch, GA, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debora Lord; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and John Crawford; grandchildren, Wesley Crawford & his wife Allison and Hunter Crawford. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, a private family graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411.
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Lord as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.