Arthur Earl Art Langford

Duluth, GA Arthur "Art" Earl Langford, 91, of Duluth, GA passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Art was the son of the late Asa and Etta Carter Langford. Arthur was a veteran of the US Air Force and graduated with a Geology degree from the University of Georgia. He owned and operated Art's Food Mart in Stone Mountain, GA for 27 years.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Langford Williams; brother, James Carter Langford; and daughter, Doris Jane Langford. Mr. Langford is survived by his wife, Nancy Creel Langford, Duluth, GA; daughter, Cindy Langford Glassman (Armand P. Glassman), Dunwoody, GA; and grandsons, Armand Langford Glassman (Rebecca Rogers Glassman) and Jacob Carter Glassman, Atlanta GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can made to the Duluth United Methodist Church, 3208 Duluth Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096 or the Wounded Warrior Project.
