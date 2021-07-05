Winder, GA Arthur C. Stallings, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Winder, GA on July 5, 2021.
Art was born in Franklin County, North Carolina on August 6, 1934 to the late Arthur C. Stallings, Sr. and Mattie Lee Strickland Stallings. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sarah Burnell Stallings; his children, Neal Stallings (Donna) and Darla Romberger (Ben). In addition, he is survived by his three brothers, James Stallings (Delores) of Raleigh, NC; Phillip Stallings (Susan) of Atoka, TN; William Stallings (Wanda) of Wake Forest, NC; and his sister, Martha Cooper (Ron) of Franklinton, NC, plus a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Art graduated from Edward Best High School, Franklin Co. NC and attended Wake Forest College. He later graduated from the U. S. Navy Post Graduate School in Monterey, California, earning a bachelor's degree in engineering.
His longtime passion for flying led Art into Naval flight training in Pensacola, Florida in July 1954. He received his wings and was designated a Naval aviator in May 1956. As a carrier pilot, he proudly served his country and retired as an USN Commander in July 1974. Upon his retirement from the Navy, Art worked in the insurance industry in NC and FL for a number of years.
Art never seemed to meet a stranger. His shopping trips with Sarah usually found him sitting on the bench outside the store, thoroughly engaged in conversation with the man next to him. He loved the fellowship with the Friday Morning Men's Bible Study at Hebron Church, as well as the special connection with his beloved "Flock" class. He loved playing golf and enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
A funeral service will be held in the Hebron Church Chapel, 202 Hebron Church Road, Dacula, GA at 2:00 P. M. on July 8, 2021. The family will receive friends and family from 12:30-2:00 P. M., before the funeral service. Reverend Richard Sims and Reverend Mac Palmer officiating. Interment will be in Hebron Church Cemetery with military honors.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorial donations be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, P. O. Box 821, Lewiston, ME 04243-0821, www.T2T.org or Hospice of NGMC, 2150 Limestone Pkwy., #222, Gainesville, GA 30501.
