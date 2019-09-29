Lilburn, GA
Arthur W. Brumley, Jr.
Arthur W. Brumley, Jr., age 78, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Lawrenceville GA. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Arthur and Esther Brumley, his sister Jeannie, and his wife Pat. Art was born on March 13, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. He had a long and successful career in the air conditioning industry and retired in 1999. Art was a proud American, a veteran, and an adopted southern boy who enjoyed country music, John Wayne movies, traveling, and tales of the wild west. He loved his friends and family deeply and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed. Art is survived by his two sons, Craig (Lisa) Brumley of Lilburn GA and Dallas Brumley of Decatur GA, his granddaughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Bowman, and his two precious great grandchildren. He will be buried in beside his beloved wife Pat. A Graveside Service for Art will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memory Gardens located in Gallatin, TN. Arrangements Entrusted To: Crestview Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 1623 Highway 109 North, Gallatin, TN (615)452-1943 www.crestviewfh.comArrangements by Crestview Funeral Home
