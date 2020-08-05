Atlanta, GA Arquimedes del Risco, aged 98, passed away on Saturday, July 25 in his residence at the Golden Living Center in Atlanta.

Arquimedes was born on August 27, 1921 in Camaguey, Cuba to Flora Borrero. In 1938, as a young man, he met Hortensia Margarita, to whom, after five years of courtship, he would be married for 53 years. As he passed by the church in which she and her family were worshipping, and drawn in by the music, Arquimedes not only met his future wife and soul mate but also had an encounter with Jesus Christ, the one whom he would consider his "Senor," or Lord, for the rest of his life.

Concerned to help improve the country of his birth, Arquimedes became involved in the Cuban revolution in the late 1950s to overthrow the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, and later he opposed the rise to power of Fidel Castro. It was this latter activism, and the governmental persecution that it engendered, that made it necessary in 1961 for him to leave his family behind and to flee his native land, eventually arriving in the United States. After several years, Arquimedes was finally reunited with Hortensia and three of his four children, and they settled in California before moving to Atlanta in 1969.

Spurred on by his faith and family, Arquimedes built a life in the Atlanta area, where he lived for nearly fifty years. He worked for many years at the Anaconda Aluminum Company, formerly in Fulton County. He was also a leader, teacher, and lay pastor in several church communities in the area, including the Hispanic Mission at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta, as well as at the First Hispanic Baptist Church, in Decatur.

Arquimedes is known, loved, and respected by many. To his church community, he was a teacher, prayer leader, preacher, counselor, and, most of all a faithful and humble servant. He will be remembered by the many to whom he offered spiritual wisdom, guidance, and support.

Most of all, Arquimedes will be remembered and cherished as the loving patriarch of his family. Known affectionately as "Mipa" to his children and as "Aby" to his grandchildren, he was a model husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was devoted to his wife Hortensia for 53 years, even after her passing. He was a strong father, who served as an example and a guide to his four children. And he was a compassionate, loving, and doting grandfather and great-grandfather. Throughout his life he modeled hard work, devotion, compassion, and faithfulness to God. And through these attributes, he and his wife Hortensia established a life for their family in this country.

Arquimedes is survived by his sons Arquimedes Guillermo, with his wife Ereida, and Josue, with his wife Esther; by his daughters Anna Debora Cisneros and Martha Hortensia Robles, with her husband Ruben; and by his 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life and Legacy service will be held at 7:00pm on Friday, August 7 at the Iglesia Bautista Internacional at 3532 Covington Hwy in Decatur. All attendees are required to take appropriate protocols for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

