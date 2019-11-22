Duluth
Anthony "Tony" Hiles
Anthony L. "Tony" Hiles, age 57 of Duluth, died November 14, 2019. A Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday November 23, 2019 at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Mr. Hiles was born in Calhoun, GA and worked for a real estate company. He is survived by family and friends. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
