Anthony H. Novotny

Lawrenceville, GA Anthony H. Novotny (Tony), affectionately known as "Tool" to some, passed away peacefully at his home on June 26, 2021. Tony, loving husband, my best friend. He always referred to himself as "God's Universal Soldier." As in life, his death marks a milestone in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He was an amazing man. Tony was born on May 20, 1948 in Texas. Interestingly enough, that was his wife's birthday too and their anniversary. He worked as a bodyguard at Zales as a young man, served his country in the Vietnam War, and worked for the FDIC in Washington, D.C. He moved to Georgia to help a friend run a highly successful business for 20 years until he retired and enjoyed the rest of his days peacefully in Lawrenceville with his wife, Sheila. Tony is survived by his devoted wife, Sheila H. Novotny. His adoring son Jeffrey Novotny, Jeffrey's wife Sherrie Novotny, and their three children Regan, Nolan, and Evan; as well as his daughter Shelly Collinsworth, her husband Shane Collinsworth, and their two children Griffin and Rowan. He loved his son Jeremy Dickens, Jeremy's wife Heather Dickens, and their daughter, Grace "Gracie Girl." Memorial services will be held with a private gathering at their home in Lawrencevile, GA.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Novotny as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.