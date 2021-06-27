Lawrenceville, GA Anthony H. Novotny (Tony), affectionately known as "Tool" to some, passed away peacefully at his home on June 26, 2021. Tony, loving husband, my best friend. He always referred to himself as "God's Universal Soldier." As in life, his death marks a milestone in the lives of those who knew and loved him. He was an amazing man. Tony was born on May 20, 1948 in Texas. Interestingly enough, that was his wife's birthday too and their anniversary. He worked as a bodyguard at Zales as a young man, served his country in the Vietnam War, and worked for the FDIC in Washington, D.C. He moved to Georgia to help a friend run a highly successful business for 20 years until he retired and enjoyed the rest of his days peacefully in Lawrenceville with his wife, Sheila. Tony is survived by his devoted wife, Sheila H. Novotny. His adoring son Jeffrey Novotny, Jeffrey's wife Sherrie Novotny, and their three children Regan, Nolan, and Evan; as well as his daughter Shelly Collinsworth, her husband Shane Collinsworth, and their two children Griffin and Rowan. He loved his son Jeremy Dickens, Jeremy's wife Heather Dickens, and their daughter, Grace "Gracie Girl." Memorial services will be held with a private gathering at their home in Lawrencevile, GA.
