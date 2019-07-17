Suwanee, GA
Annisteen Parks (Mansfield)
Annisteen Mansfield Parks, age 91, of Suwanee, GA passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Herbert L. Parks. Mrs. Parks is survived by her children, Sandy and Jonathan Shaw, Suwanee, GA and Russell and Donna Parks, Conyers, GA; grandchildren, Chad and Alex Nixon, Buford, GA, Ashley Nixon, Suwanee, GA, David and Lita Parks, Conyers, GA and Kelly Parks, Conyers, GA; great grandchildren, Parker Nixon and Claire Nixon; niece, Kristie Bryant, Florida; first cousins, Kelly and Carol Mansfield, Reston, VA and Reid and Thelma Myers, St. Augustine, FL. Mrs. Parks was born November 30, 1927 in Tucker, GA. She was a 1945 graduate of Tucker High School in Tucker, GA, and she was a homemaker. Mrs. Parks was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Buford, GA. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Garner officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
