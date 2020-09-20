Grayson, GA Annie Sue Kennedy Johnson, age 93, of Grayson, GA passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter, Martha Sue "Crickett" Rhodes Taylor; granddaughters, Denise Bresky, Darcie (Aaron) Turpin, Brandy Lake; brother, Hulon Kennedy; sister, Mary Cummings; great grandchildren, Lauren Head, Cole McClenny, Brenna McClenny, Tori Bresky, Kennedy Turpin, Anna Turpin; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert H. "Bob" Johnson, Sr.; son, Robert H. "Bobby" Johnson, Jr.

Annie Sue was born in Lawrenceville and resided in Grayson since 1946. She was an avid gardener and loved to sew. Annie Sue was a loving, devoted, and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

A graveside service honoring the life of Annie Sue was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00PM at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family received friends on Saturday, September 19th from 11:30AM-1:30PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.

