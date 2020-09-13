Grayson, GA Annie Sue Kennedy Johnson, age 93, of Grayson, GA passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughter, Martha Sue "Crickett" Rhodes Taylor; granddaughters, Denise Bresky, Darcie (Aaron) Turpin, Brandy Lake; brother, Hulon Kennedy; sister, Mary Cummings; great grandchildren, Lauren Head, Cole McClenny, Brenna McClenny, Tori Bresky, Kennedy Turpin, Anna Turpin; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert H. "Bob" Johnson, Sr.; son, Robert H. "Bobby" Johnson, Jr. Annie Sue was born in Lawrenceville and resided in Grayson since 1946. She was an avid gardener and loved to sew. Annie Sue was a loving, devoted, and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A graveside service honoring the life of Annie Sue was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00PM at Gwinnett Memorial Park. The family received friends on Saturday, September 19th from 11:30AM-1:30PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask that all guests and family members attending services to please bring and wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Service information
11:30AM-1:30PM
120 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
2:00PM
925 U.S. 29, South
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
