Dunwoody, GA
Annie Cloe Rawlins (Singleton)
Annie Cloe (Singleton) Rawlins of Dunwoody, GA died on Nov. 25, 2019 from pneumonia complications. Born to Eddie Garland and Bertha Montine (McElroy) Singleton in Duluth, GA on June 5, 1931, she was one of eight children: Henrietta, Omie, Tommie, Frank, Joe, Eddie, and Richard. Annie Cloe' married Samuel M. Rawlins Jr. (1930-2007) of Grayson, GA on Sept. 12, 1953. She is survived by her children: Samuel M. Rawlins III, his wife Laura, Victoria E. Dougherty her husband Jeff.
An 11:00 AM graveside service was held at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Grayson, GA. Rawlins family cousins: Reverend Tom R. Rowe and Mr. Frances H. Rowe officiating.
Online condolences may be express at www.wagesandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Annie Rawlins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.