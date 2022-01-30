Anne Cochran Christopher

Lawrenceville, GA Anne Cochran Christopher, age 80, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her step father, Hugh Lackey, step mother, Elizabeth Cochran; mother, Sarah Stone Lackey; and son, Billy Joe Christopher, Sr. Mrs. Christopher is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Wilson Christopher, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Ann and David Calvert, Jefferson, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Vickie Christopher, Buford, GA and William and Avis Christopher, Auburn, GA; nine grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and John Bowen, Buford, GA, Linda and Tommy Harris, Folkston and Viola McClure, Flowery Branch, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Henry and Barbara Lackey, Auburn, GA, David Cochran, Buford, GA and Steve Cochran, Oxford, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Christophe was born November 1, 1941 in Atlanta, GA and was a native of Fulton County, GA. She retired from Dick Lynott, Inc. in Duluth, GA after thirty years of service and she also worked for Texaco in Lawrenceville, GA as an assistance manager. Mrs. Christopher was of the Baptist Faith. She loved her family very much and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Calvert officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville, GA with Rev. Jackie Christopher officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 1st from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Anne Christopher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.