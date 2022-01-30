Lawrenceville, GA Anne Cochran Christopher, age 80, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her step father, Hugh Lackey, step mother, Elizabeth Cochran; mother, Sarah Stone Lackey; and son, Billy Joe Christopher, Sr. Mrs. Christopher is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Wilson Christopher, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Ann and David Calvert, Jefferson, GA; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Vickie Christopher, Buford, GA and William and Avis Christopher, Auburn, GA; nine grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and John Bowen, Buford, GA, Linda and Tommy Harris, Folkston and Viola McClure, Flowery Branch, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Henry and Barbara Lackey, Auburn, GA, David Cochran, Buford, GA and Steve Cochran, Oxford, GA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Christophe was born November 1, 1941 in Atlanta, GA and was a native of Fulton County, GA. She retired from Dick Lynott, Inc. in Duluth, GA after thirty years of service and she also worked for Texaco in Lawrenceville, GA as an assistance manager. Mrs. Christopher was of the Baptist Faith. She loved her family very much and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Calvert officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville, GA with Rev. Jackie Christopher officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 1st from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- BTS member Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis while positive for Covid-19
- Federal prisons placed on temporary lockdown after deadly violence at Texas facility
- Louisiana governor to meet Black legislative leaders after new report about investigation of Ronald Greene's death
- Incoming Georgetown Law director on leave after tweets about Biden's Supreme Court plan
- FBI and California sheriff illegally seized marijuana cash belonging to licensed dispensaries, lawsuit claims
Most Popular
Articles
- Gwinnett County DA's Office: Several local convenience stores are selling products that contain illegal — and potentially fatal — forms of THC
- Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis suspended in wake of sexual harassment investigation into police department
- Duluth gun store employee claimed he shot boss in self defense
- Child, 9, accidentally shoots 7-year-old at Chipotle in Snellville
- Snellville man arrested in Jones County, accused of shooting a deputy
- Here's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centers
- Cold front heading for Georgia, expected to bring temperatures that feel like single digits Friday night
- Gwinnett County police ID driver who was shot, later crashed into tree on Rockbridge Road
- Lawrenceville resident, who taught at Salem High School, charged in altercation with student in Rockdale County
- CDC adds 5 more Caribbean islands to its highest level of travel risk
Collections
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 23, 2022
- Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 30 2022
- ON THE MARKET: Privacy, seclusion are the highlights of this Buford area home that sits on nearly 13 acres
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 28-30
- PHOTOS: Pictures of the people and places from Gwinnett's past
- ON THE MARKET: The views from this home on Lake Lanier have us ready for summer
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 24
- PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 31
- Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 24-30
Commented
- DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)
- Democrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)
- Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (2)
- Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)
- Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)
- Senate Democrats on brink of defeat on voting legislation despite frantic push (2)
- Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences (2)
- Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)
- Biden calls on Senate to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights bills in forceful speech: 'I'm tired of being quiet' (2)
- Another waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVID (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.