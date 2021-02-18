Anna Lockwood

Lilburn, GA Amy H. Lockwood, 84, of Lilburn, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Northside Hospital Duluth of COVID-19 pneumonia. Amy was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Walter William Lockwood. She is survived by two nephews; three nieces; a goddaughter; and a precious granddaughter. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Eternal Hills Memory Gardens located at 3700 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, Georgia 30047. Please look forward to a Celebration of Life gathering at Mountain Park United Methodist Church when in-person meetings resume. Please contact the church for more information. Memorial contributions may be sent to Mountain Park United Methodist Church, Stone Mountain, GA.
