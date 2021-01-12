Buford, GA Ann Turner Henderson, age 89, of Buford, GA passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-nine years, J. W. Henderson; parents, Harvey F. Turner and Ona Standridge Turner; sister-in-law, Lillie Turner; and nephew, Sam Turner. Mrs. Henderson is survived by her son, Larry R. Henderson; daughter-in-law, Pamela Puckett Henderson; grandchildren, Lisa Henderson Reents and Jennifer Henderson Bailey; brother, J. W. Turner, Gainesville, GA; niece, Kathy (Stephen) Brown, Gainesville, GA; and several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Henderson was born on February 23, 1931 in Mena, AR. She grew up at Turner's Mill which is now Healans Mill and on the Historical Society. She was a 1948 graduate of Lula High School in Lula, GA. She was former owner of Ann's Ceramic Shop in Doraville, GA and Buford, GA. Mrs. Henderson was one of the founders of Clay Breakers Garden Club. She volunteered with Buford Nursing Home, American Cancer Society and the Department of Human Resources. Mrs. Henderson was a long time member of Buford First Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She had lived in the Buford area since 1961. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and camping. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home.
