Lawrenceville, GA Ann Maloy Wright, age 76 of Lawrenceville, GA died February 23, 2022 at Northside Gwinnett Hospital. She was born at Cuthbert, Ga on April 16, 1945 to William Craig and Anna Alston Maloy. Ann graduated from Jeff Davis County High School where she was Valedictorian of her class. Her curiosity and love of reading were traits that remained with her the rest of her life. Ann attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo, and obtained her Bachelor's and Master's from the University of Florida. She went on to receive an Ed.S from Georgia State University. Ann married the love of her life John Humphrey Wright in 1970. Together they had one son, William of Jacks Creek, TN. He was the love of her life. Ann retired from the Walton County school system after many years of teaching Kindergarten. She was voted Best Teacher at Loganville Primary in 2005. She enjoyed her church, Canon Methodist, her family and her many friends. All who came into contact with Ann felt her warmth and acceptance. She is survived by her husband John, son William, sister, Mary Sims, nieces Stacie Collins and Melissa Wells and nephews Donald and David Wright and many friends. A memorial service honoring the life of Ann will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 3:00pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 28th from 2:00pm until the time of service at 3:00pm. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

