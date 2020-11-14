Lawrenceville, GA Ann Louise Cowart, age 89, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Thomas; daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Emory Geiger; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kaye Durkit; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. The family has chosen cremation with no services at this time.

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life". John 3:16

