Ann Hawkins

Dacula, GA Ann "Annie" Hawkins, age 81, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Ann was born to the late Emmett Dutton and the late Mary Swann Dutton on July 1, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was one of four children and a graduate of Chamblee High School.
Ann carried herself with warmth, grace and a servant's heart. She loved people and had a giving nature. She was a woman who led others by example - her actions could move mountains; she was the epitome of the adage of "giving the shirt off of your back" to help others. Ann truly cared for others and she kept meticulous records detailing her friends and family's likes, preferences and aspirations.
Her kindness and compassion alongside her interest in court proceedings, led Ann into working for the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office. She pioneered the Witness Advocate Program and with the help of her support team, Gwinnett became the leading example for other counties. She won various awards for her work and dedication over the nearly 30 years at Gwinnett County's DA Office including the Victim Voice Award.
Ann is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald C. Hawkins; parents, Emmett and Mary Dutton; and sister, Linda Scott.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Michael (Dena) Hawkins; granddaughter, Michaela Hawkins; companion, Bobby Corley; sister, Vicki Reid; brother, Irvin Dutton; and many nieces and nephews.
The Hawkins family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Friday, September 10, 2021 at Roswell Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the funeral home's chapel.
Flowers are a welcomed, but for those who wish to make a donation, please consider the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).
