Snellville, GA On Saturday, November 28th, Ann Elizabeth Bengtson, loving mother and grandmother, passed away. Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Eloise Guptill; father, Winthrop Guptill; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Strickland. She is survived by her two sons, Frank (Danny) Strickland and Thomas Strickland; daughter-in-law, Joanie Strickland; and also her five grandchildren, Ann, Katherine, Brena, Jenny Ann, and Lindsey; and many great-grandchildren. Affectionately known as Granny, she had a passion for gardening, books and games, and always looked for a reason to smile. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. The Memorial service to celebrate the life of Ann "Granny" Bengtson will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends also on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, a family company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
