Anita Rogers

Dacula, GA
Anita "Meme"
Rogers
Anita Louise Rogers of Dacula, GA, went to be with the Lord January 31, 2020. Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Eston Rogers, her son Steven D. Rogers, her brother Peter Lea, and her parents. Anita was the loving mother of Brian "Chip" Rogers (Kathy), and Pamela Fennimore (David Hancock); Grandmother of Melissa Hyde (Kevin), Brian Rogers, Matthew Fennimore (Chrissie), Stephanie Rogers, Clayton Rogers, Mackenzie Lima (Joe), sister of Ralph Lea (Diane), and loving Great-Grandmother of 8 Great Grands. A funeral service was held on February 3, 2020, at Wages and Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, officiated by Reverend Craig Storlie.
