Suwanee , GAAngeline (Sims) Holmes Angeline Sims Holmes, 90, of Suwanee Georgia passed away on June 27, 2020 in her home, after a battle with Multiple Myeloma.

There will be a graveside interment, practicing social distancing, at Arlington Memorial Park held 10:00 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 located at 201 Mount Vernon Road, Atlanta, GA 30328.

Ms. Holmes was born April 23, 1930 at her family home in Lafayette, Chambers County, Alabama. She was raised in Montgomery, Alabama where she attended school and met her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred Vardaman Sims and Cassie Catherine Cotton Sims, and her husband Harold Hugh Holmes, Sr. of Des Moines, Polk County, Iowa.

She is survived by her older brother, Alfred Maurice Sims of Hartwell, GA; her two children Lynda Karen (Horton) of Kennesaw, GA and Harold Hugh, Jr. of Suwanee, GA; and by her granddaughter, Rachel Leigh of Oakwood, GA.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Duluth First United Methodist Church 3208 Duluth Hwy. 120, Duluth, GA 30096 or Northside-Gwinnett Hospital Auxiliary, C/O Cynthia Chandler, 1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. The Holmes family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation of Duluth.