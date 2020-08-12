Auburn, GA Angela Nicole Price, age 42 of Auburn passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating is Pastor Russell Page. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
