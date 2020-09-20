Smyrna, formerly Snellville, GA Mrs. Angela Barile Johnston, age 82 of Smyrna/Snellville, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, 3700 Stone Mountain Hwy, Stone Mountain. Mrs. Johnston was a member of St Thomas Catholic. She loved to travel and play cards. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She worked for US General Services Administration in the field of Telecommunications and was loved by many Co-Workers whom became lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband E. Leslie Johnston, Jr., and brother Nick Barile. Surviving her are daughters Anne Johnston-Harris (James) of Marietta, Susan Roberts (Ruben) of Smyrna and Grandchildren Ali and Mikki Harris, Ella and Angela Roberts. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to www.carmicaelcares.com in Angela's memory. 770 435 4467

