Lawrenceville
Andrew Emory Shaw
Andrew Emory Shaw, age 24, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019. A service celebrating Andrew's life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 in the Buford Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Andrew was a kind, thoughtful, and caring young man who always put the needs of others before his own. His passion for life was evident in his love of travel and adventure. Andrew is survived by his loving parents, Don and Suzanne Shaw, brother Preston, girlfriend Cristina Gonzalez, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Andrew's name be made to the Athens-Clarke County Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677, http://www.athenshumanesociety.org/ahs-donate.html. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA, 30518. 770.945.9999.
