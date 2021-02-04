Toronto, Ontario Canada, GA Andrew Randel Burt, 37, died on January 18, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.Born in Minneapolis, MN in 1983, Andy moved to Suwanee, GA in 1995 where he attended Lanier MS and North Gwinnett HS. He held many positions in his 15-year career with Primerica, which lead to assignment in the Canada office.Andy is preceded in death by his grandparents; Lois & Donald Bodin and Barbara & Thomas Burt.He is survived by his mother, Claudia Herrera(Joseph), father John Burt(Kathy), siblings Jason and Maria Herrera, Rosa Schauble (Aaron) & family, and his much-loved fur baby, Penny Lane. Also, loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be laid to rest near Bay Lake in Minnesota where happy memories will surround him. Memorial Service February 13 at 2PM. Buford Presbyterian Church. Buford GA. http://www.bufordpres.com/reserve (limited capacity), or streamed online at www.youtube.com/bufordpres

