Andrew Cody Clay

Loganville, GA Andrew "Cody" Clay, age 32, passed away on September 5, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cody was born on August 30th, 1989 in Decatur Georgia to George and Ellen Clay. He graduated from Grayson High School and went on to earn an associate's degree in accounting from Athens Technical College. He loved his family and friends and was loved by so many. Cody was an avid dirt bike racer and golfer. He loved watching his Georgia Bulldogs and was the Atlanta Braves' #1 fan. He ALWAYS had a huge smile on his face and a laugh you couldn't forget. Cody is survived by his son, Easton Clay of Tampa, Florida; parents George and Ellen Clay of Loganville, Georgia; Sister Alicia McCracken and husband Micah of Rabun Gap, Georgia; Brother Avery Clay and wife Kathleen of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Brother James Clay Kuhl and wife Stacy of Concord, North Carolina; Nephews Holden McCracken, Finn McCracken, Benjamin Clay, James Clay, Lars Kuhl and Eli Kuhl; Nieces Amelia McCracken, Everly McCracken, Caroline Clay, Anisa Kuhl and Hana Kuhl. Several cousins and extended family members also survive. Family and friends attended a Celebration of Life Service held Saturday, September 11th at Rosebud Baptist Church. Care and trust placed with In Their Honor of Jasper, 481 Noah Drive, Jasper, Georgia 30143. 706-253-5060

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Clay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.