Auburn, GA Amos Gboyah Lewis, age 64, passed away on June 11, 2021. Mr. Lewis was the son of the late Johnny Gboyah King and Mary M. King from Liberia, West Africa.
Services will be held Friday June 25, 2021 at 11am in the Smith Memory Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10-11am prior to the service.
He leaves to mourn his loss the Gboyah King, Lewis, Bush, and Davis families. He was also a devout Jehovah's Witness and will be missed by his congregation.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.