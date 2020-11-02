Alma Deaton

Tucker, GA Alma Spinks Deaton, age 92, of Tucker, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. Interment followed in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker. Born in Dunwoody, Alma owned and operated Family Land Day Care Center in Tucker for over 40 years. She took great pride in raising kids in the day care, teaching them crafts and skills that they remember to this day and preparing home-cooked meals for them each day. It gave her great joy to later take care of the children of children she had cared for years earlier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Deaton, her son, Doyle Deaton, her grandson, Victor Deaton, and all of her siblings. Alma is survived by her children, Robert Deaton, Jane Deaton and John Deaton, Sr. and his wife Elaine; grandchildren, John Deaton (Michelle), Rhonda McCord (Travis), Arthur Dale Green (Stacey), Pam Osborne (Steve), Dana Seale (Allan), Donna Haney (Kevin), Amy Brown (Andy), Jessie Deaton (Jill) and Robert McDonald (Heather); 22 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; and the countless children she cared for over the last 40 years at her daycare. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.

