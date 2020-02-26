Dawsonville
Allison Caldwell
 Allison Caldwell 69, of Dawsonville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, February, 22, 2020.
Allison was born on March 22, 1950 in Morristown, Tennessee to Emerson and Ethel Smith. She was also a retired realtor with RE/MAX.
Allison is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Ray Jenkins.
Allison is survived by her daughter; Sharon Rawlings of Dawsonville, GA.
Allison is also survived by her grandson; Parker Rawlings.
Numerous extended family members, and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held from 11:00am1:00pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. A celebration to honor Allison's life will be held in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at1:00pm following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a contribution in Allison's name to Mended Hearts or to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
To send flowers to the family of Allison Caldwell, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Dr
Cumming, GA 30040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Allison's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Allison's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.