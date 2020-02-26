Allison Caldwell 69, of Dawsonville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, February, 22, 2020.
Allison was born on March 22, 1950 in Morristown, Tennessee to Emerson and Ethel Smith. She was also a retired realtor with RE/MAX.
Allison is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Ray Jenkins.
Allison is survived by her daughter; Sharon Rawlings of Dawsonville, GA.
Allison is also survived by her grandson; Parker Rawlings.
Numerous extended family members, and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held from 11:00am1:00pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. A celebration to honor Allison's life will be held in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at1:00pm following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a contribution in Allison's name to Mended Hearts or to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
