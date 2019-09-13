Buford
Rev. Allen Ray Ramey
Rev. Allen Ray Ramey, age 71, of Buford, GA passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold "Buddy" Ramey; and daughter, Kelley Ramey Canady. He is survived by his wife of twenty-three years, Patty Ramey, Buford, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Stacey Allen Ramey and wife, Tonya Ramey, Cleveland, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Janie Ramey Ritcheson and husband, Kevin Ritcheson, Buford, GA; son-in-law, Greg Canady, Oakwood, GA; mother, Virginia Bailey Ramey, Buford, GA; twelve grandchildren; one great grandchild; step children, Melissa and Richard Hogans, Buford, GA and Ricky and Lindsay Park, Hoschton, GA; aunt, Polly Ramey Bramblett, Cumming, GA; uncle and aunt, Doug and Deborah Ramey, Cumming, GA; and several cousins. Rev. Ramey was born November 30, 1947 in Buford, GA. He was a 1965 graduate of Buford High School in Buford, GA and also a graduate of Lee University in Cleveland, TN. He was retired from Gwinnett County Public School System, Transportation Department, with forty years of service. Rev. Ramey was a member of Regency Church of God in Buford, GA and was a former Pastor of Mt. Hermas Church of God for twenty-one years. He taught Sunday school for over fifty years. He loved baseball and was an avid Braves fan and NASCAR fan. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Regency Church of God with Pastor Jimmy Dunn and Pastor Terry Reece officiating. Remains will be placed in state at the church at 1:00 p.m. and will remain in state until time of service. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, September 13th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
