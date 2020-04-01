Suwanee
Mrs. Aline "Cookie" Groves (Pope)
Mrs. Aline "Cookie" Pope Groves, age 79, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Juanita Johnson Pope and sister, Cary Pope. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Richard C. "Dick" Groves, Suwanee, GA; children, Norman and Debbie Groves, Buford, GA, Richard and Briggs Groves, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Ryan Groves, Kevin Groves, Trey Groves, Ashley and Kevin Tarr; sister, Judy and Joe Hammond, Prosperity, SC; and brothers, Lewis and Mary Pope, Sanford, FL and Philip and Alma Pope, Greensboro, NC. Mrs. Groves was born on January 12, 1941 in Charleston, SC where she was a high school graduate. She was a homemaker. She worked for many years at the Harmony School as a parapro, in the cafeteria, and as a volunteer for the Harmony PTA. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a member of the Shadowbrook Church, Suwanee, GA. The immediate family and close friends will be able to come to the visitation between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Flanigan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund in memory of Aline "Cookie" Groves.
To plant a tree in memory of Aline Groves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
