Alice Jean Peterson Anderson

Stone Mountain, GA Anderson, Alice Jean (née Peterson) of Stone Mountain, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 91.
Alice was born in Gatzke, Minnesota on December 10, 1928, the fourth child of Walter and Jessie (Leslie) Peterson. A great student and a lifelong reader, she zipped through school a year early, graduating in 1945 and attending the University of Minnesota for two years before tight finances forced her to give up school and go to work full-time.
She met Lorell Anderson in the late 1940s and they married in 1951, after which he immediately shipped to Germany for a two-year hitch in the Army. During this time Alice lived with her new parents-in-law, which she endured like she did all things: with a self-effacing good nature.
After Lorell's discharge the couple started their family in their own home in NE Minneapolis, the first of nine Alice would manage, and keep spotless, in Minnesota, Maryland and Georgia over a 68-year marriage.
Alice saw the absurd humor in everything, insisted on "slicked up" bathrooms, and always had dinner figured out for tonight and probably tomorrow too. She was a loving Mom and Grandma, and the steady, gentle heart of our family.
She and Lorell were not just a married couple; they were best friends (harmonizing figuratively, and literally, in Lutheran church choirs across the country over 40 years). It's wholly appropriate that she followed him in death by only nine months. We hope they're clinking lowball glasses, trading quips, and planning an overhaul of the landscaping in their new place - with an eternity's supply of crossword puzzles for Grandma Alice to happily occupy herself.
She is survived by daughters Nancy (Dave) Bartkowicz, Circle Pines, MN and Natalie (David) Batchelor, Atlanta, GA; son Bill (Ann) Anderson, Hopkins, MN; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren (and counting). The family will be celebrating her life in a series of Zoom get-togethers, which would have mystified and amused her.
Memorial contributions to benefit Pine Lake, their summer retirement home, can be made by check made out to Pine-Cedar Lake Association, and mailed to 11454 Preserve Lane North, Champlin, MN 55316.
A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
