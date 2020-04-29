Buford
Alfred N English
Alfred N. English, age 64, of Buford, GA passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife of sixteen years, Elaine Millsap English, Buford, GA; Children, Jackie Osborne, Willie Calvin Osborne, Darlene Osborne, Teresa (Tyson) Rogers, Ruby Jean Osborne all of Buford, GA; seven grandchildren; sisters, Annie Mae (Autry) Dunahoo, Priscilla English, Henrietta Booker, Stella English, Mattie English all of Buford, GA; brothers, Henry (Phyllis) English, Louis (Tami) English, John (Bella) English, Kerry English and a host of nieces, nephews' and cousins. Mr. English was born February 17, 1956 in Buford, GA. A 1974 graduate of Buford High School. He retired from the City of Buford maintenance department and was a member of Union Baptist Church, Buford, GA. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Sugar Hill, GA at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 with minister Elaine Williams officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 1, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred English as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.