Alexander Elbaz

Alexander Scott Elbaz died suddenly on February 25, 2020 at the young age of 26. He is the son of Joy Crowe, Braselton, GA and Robert Elbaz, Suwanee, Georgia. He was born on April 25, 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alex had a passion for finance and accounting as well as investments which helped propel him through his studies at Georgia Gwinnett College, where he was a senior with one semester left until graduation. Alex was blessed with a friendly and honest heart, he loved spending time with his friends, listening to music, helping his friends understand the importance of investments and stocks, and spending time with his family. He always made sure that the people around him knew that he loved them and would often go out of his way to make sure that whoever he was around was okay. He offered a full and open heart to anyone who needed him, and was an amazing friend, brother, son, grandson, and individual. Alex's life will always be remembered by his incredible sense of humor, his friendly nature, and his unmatched sense of compassion that he felt for his family and loved ones. He made a lasting impact on everyone he came into contact with and he will always be remembered by all us. In lieu of flowers please speak to the family regarding their choice for memorial donations. Alexander is survived by his brother, Joshua Elbaz; his father, Robert Elbaz; his, mother, Joy Crowe, and stepfather, Brian Crowe; as well as his grandmother, Francette Elbaz; and many uncles, aunts, cousins from Florida, Georgia and New York, all of whom are grateful for the time they had with him. A graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, Georgia on March 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta (770) 451-4999
