Alec Gordon Pritchett

Hoschton, GA Gordon Pritchett, age 81, of Hoschton, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 24, 2020 with son Steve by his side while family prayed in their homes due to co-vid regulations.

Funeral services for Gordon will be held on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will also gather on Monday, October 5th, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 the family wishes that you observe social distancing, wear masks, no hugging and no hand shakes. Your prayers and love are greatly appreciated.

Gordon was born on March 22, 1939 in Toccoa, GA, to the late Charles Lewis Pritchett and the late Atha Meeks Pritchett; also preceding Gordon is his beloved wife of 50 years, Bertha Turner Pritchett; brothers, Edward and Leroy Pritchett. Gordon was a faithful member and Deacon at Temple Baptist Church where he loved to serve the Lord. Gordon was in the 1957 graduating class at Stephens County High School, where he played quarterback. He had a love for all kinds of sports, and passed that passion along to many young people, coaching them in their youth. Gordon retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 41 years of service. His love was always on display for his Lord, His children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his girlfriend of 10 years, Beverly Britt.

He is survived by his children, Steve Pritchett and wife Karin, Dianne Pritchett Honea and husband Ken, Charles "Rick" Pritchett and wife Nan, Scott Pritchett, and Scarlet Pritchett Deal and husband Mark; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

